The Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COO opened at $449.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.94 and its 200-day moving average is $398.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

