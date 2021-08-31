The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

