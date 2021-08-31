The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

