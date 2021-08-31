The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

GPS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in The Gap by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Gap by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

