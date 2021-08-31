The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

