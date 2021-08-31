The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

