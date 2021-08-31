The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 168,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.