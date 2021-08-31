The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Home Depot to earn $15.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

