The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,905,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

PG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.73. 166,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

