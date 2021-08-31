The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 5.1%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 36,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,355,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,140 shares of company stock worth $2,749,134. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.