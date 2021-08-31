The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,212 shares of company stock worth $14,230,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 932.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 898.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 999.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,470.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 462,317 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,515. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.