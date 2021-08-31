TheStreet Upgrades Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, CFO Russell M. Gifford acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

