TheStreet Upgrades Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
In other news, CFO Russell M. Gifford acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
