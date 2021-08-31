ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TDUP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 672,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

