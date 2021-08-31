Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Inari Medical makes up approximately 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 80.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 112.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 5,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 184.91 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

