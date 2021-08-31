Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNXP. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $247.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

