TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 39,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

