TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $231,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

