Traders Purchase High Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,587 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,020% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

