Traders Purchase Large Volume of Option Care Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,561% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,120. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

