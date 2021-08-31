Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

