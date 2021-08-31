TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 6.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.42. 1,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.22 and a 200 day moving average of $619.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.