Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $69,616.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

TZOO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 28,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of 608.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

