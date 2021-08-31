Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.