Tredje AP fonden Purchases 60,500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $53,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.38. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

