Tredje AP fonden Sells 9,975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

TSLA traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $737.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $730.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

