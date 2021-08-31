Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 34,758 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.