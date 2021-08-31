Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.