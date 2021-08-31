Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 55,421 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

