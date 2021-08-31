Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.40

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.40 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 237.80 ($3.11), with a volume of 2149525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

BBOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.