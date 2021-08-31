TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $118,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $76,000.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

