TT International Asset Management LTD Has $242.80 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,803,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403,826 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech makes up 11.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $242,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 80,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,930. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.