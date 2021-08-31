TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $123,976,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.91. 71,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,036. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day moving average of $244.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

