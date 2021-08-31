Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 375,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 388,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,004. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

