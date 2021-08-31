U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 491,200 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

