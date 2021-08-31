Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shot up 5.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $339.00 and last traded at $339.00. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.