UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target for the company.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

