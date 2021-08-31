United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,890 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $113,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.28. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

