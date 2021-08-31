Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.25 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

