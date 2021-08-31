Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

