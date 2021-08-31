US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

