US Bancorp DE Buys 1,660 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Graco worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Graco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

