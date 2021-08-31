US Bancorp DE Has $21 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,549.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,312.52. The company has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

