US Bancorp DE Has $23.15 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $16,774,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

