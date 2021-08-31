US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

