US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

