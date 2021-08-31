Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UTMD stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

