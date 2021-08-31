Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) versus Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Financial Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Fast Track Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Summary

Valaris beats Fast Track Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

