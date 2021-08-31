Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

