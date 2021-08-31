Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,632,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

