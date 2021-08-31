Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

